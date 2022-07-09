Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev result: Chisora wins heavyweight classic by split decision and calls out Deontay Wilder for next fight
Derek Chisora secured a split decision victory following a slobber-knocker clash against Kubrat Pulev. War’s victory ended a three-match losing streak in emphatic style, showing the sort of heart that will silence talk of a potential retirement, with the 38-year-old targeting Deontay Wilder as his next opponent. While Pulev deserves huge credit for his display, […]Full Article