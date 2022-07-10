‘What the hell did you hit him with? – Derek Chisora FaceTimes Anthony Joshua after beating Kubrat Pulev and promises to support him in Saudi Arabia for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Published
Derek Chisora FaceTimed Anthony Joshua straight after beating Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. Del Boy claimed a split decision victory over the Bulgarian at The O2 Arena, to break a streak of three straight defeats. Chisora called AJ from his dressing room after the fight, mainly to ask him how he managed to knock out […]Full Article