Jul.11 - Red Bull admits Charles Leclerc's victory for championship contender Charles Leclerc in Austria came as a "surprise". "I expected them to be strong," said championship leader Max Verstappen. "I just didn't expect them to be this good." Carlos Sainz's fiery engine failure, however, was a nasty surprise for Ferrari, indicating that reliability remains.....check out full post »Full Article
Red Bull surprised they got beaten by Ferrari in Austrian Grand Prix
