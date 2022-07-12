Liverpool pre-season fixtures: Jurgen Klopp’s side face Manchester United, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig before Community Shield against Man City, Reds add new fixture against RB Salzburg
Liverpool players have reported back for duty as Jurgen Klopp prepares for coming season. Due to the Champions League final, some Reds players have been given extra time off ahead of the new campaign. However, it is possible that the first time Liverpool fans see Darwin Nunez will be against Manchester United in their pre-season