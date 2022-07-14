Kalidou Koulibaly, Presnel Kimpembe - Chelsea transfer priority clear as Blues target next move

Chelsea are finally moving in the transfer market, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly set to be Chelsea's first two signings under the ownership of Todd Boehly. Sterling was announced as the first summer transfer for Thomas Tuchel's first team, with Koulibaly set to be the second with a medical scheduled today.It will be thankful news for Chelsea supporters, and the German coach acknowledged in May that he needed to rebuild his team this summer rather than simply improve it. The losses of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with the potential of losing the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta later in the transfer window, ensured early on that, at a minimum, the Blues backline would need some new faces.Obviously, there are roles on the pitch that need fulfilling, and the addition of Sterling suggests that Tuchel may see improving his options going forward as important. Still, there is a common theme among a number of Chelsea's targets. The departures of the likes of Rudiger and Azpilicueta, while the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho enter the final year of their deals, means a number of the Blues leaders - whether it be on or off the field - may not be long for Stamford Bridge.READ MORE: Raheem Sterling's first words after completing £45m transfer to Chelsea from Manchester CityNew ones will be found, and Mason Mount and Reece James will undoubtedly step up their influence, but it seems Tuchel hopes to bring more into his squad too.Sterling has been among Manchester City's leadership group in the past and has worn the captain's armband for England. His experience of being in a very successful team will also have given him the crucial experience of what it takes to reach the very top.Koulibaly captained Senegal to AFCON glory in the same team as Edouard Mendy and has often donned the armband for Napoli in the absence of Lorenzo Insigne. His abilities have been lauded by coach Luciano Spalletti, who was particularly complimentary after the defender's return from international duty in September 2021 by way of changing flights twice before heading straight to the training ground.The Italian said: He really is remarkable. He always adds those two or three notches more than anyone else. He's an extraordinary leader and a great man. We are what we do, not what we say."Leadership was, of course, one of the benefits of interest in Matthijs de Ligt, who, despite his age, had captained Ajax and dreamed of fulfilling the same role. The Dutchman appears set for Bayern Munich, but Chelsea's shortlist has no shortage of armband experience.Presnel Kimpembe, who has already worked with Thomas Tuchel at PSG, became the first homegrown PSG player to captain France while still at the club earlier this summer. The 26-year-old is no stranger to leading his club side either, having done so in 2020 and spoke of wanting the responsibility.He said: "I'm very proud of being an important player here. But I have also kept my head on my shoulders. I have new responsibilities, but I want to be captain of this side, even if I know the real captain is Thiago and then Marquinhos."It's always an honour to be captain of this team, especially for me, a Titi from the youth academy. It's a dream for every player in the academy to captain the team, and it's happened a few times now, so I'm honoured. I like to share my experiences with the youngsters in the academy. I know what they are going through cause I have been there. I take them under my wing a little. I try to help them as much as I can."The Blues still have business to complete this summer, and it's clear what kind of characters are on their mind.READ NEXT:What Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea transfer means for N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Edouard MendyMason Mount reveals Todd Boehly contract hope and opens up on painful FA Cup final heartbreakChelsea receive big pre-season boost as in-demand star joins up with Thomas Tuchel squad in LAKalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake poised to seal Chelsea transfers with two players set to leaveFull Chelsea Premier League fixture list for 2022/23