Erik ten Hag influence clear as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial combine for beautiful Manchester United goal against Crystal Palace
Published
Manchester United turned on the style in their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace to give fans plenty of cause for optimism. Erik ten Hag’s side cruised to a 3-1 victory in Australia thanks to goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. The Dutch manager appears to be stamping his authority on this Red […]Full Article