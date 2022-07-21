Press Conference Schedule 2022 French F1 Grand Prix

Press Conference Schedule 2022 French F1 Grand Prix

THURSDAY, 21 JULY Press Conference:  1500hrs Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1535hrs Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) TV Pen:  1500hrs Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes)

