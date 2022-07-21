THURSDAY, 21 JULY Press Conference: 1500hrs Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1535hrs Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) TV Pen: 1500hrs Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes).....check out full post »Full Article
Press Conference Schedule 2022 French F1 Grand Prix
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Post-Quali Press Conference 2022 French F1 Grand Prix
DRIVERS: 1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) en 3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing) PARC FERMÉ..
F1-Fansite
Press Conference 2022 French F1 Grand Prix
DRIVER GROUP 1: Zhou GUANYU (Alfa Romeo), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Lando Norris (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Sebastian..
F1-Fansite