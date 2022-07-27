Large sections of Fenerbahce fans appeared to chant Russian despot Vladimir Putin's name after Dynamo Kyiv scored during their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday nightFull Article
'Disgusting' Fenerbahce fans slammed for chanting Vladimir Putin's name vs Dynamo Kyiv
