News24.com | George Russell takes first career pole at Hungarian Grand Prix
Published
George Russell of Mercedes claimed his first pole position when topping the times in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.Full Article
Published
George Russell of Mercedes claimed his first pole position when topping the times in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.Full Article
Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix Track: Hungaroring circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA |..