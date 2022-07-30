F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix Track: Hungaroring circuit Weather: dry 22.0°C Tarmac: dry 30.1°C Humidity : 74% Wind : 2.2 m/s NW Pressure: 984.2 bar George Russell scored his maiden F1 pole position of his career, during the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first.....check out full post »