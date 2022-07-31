Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix Track: Hungaroring circuit Weather: dry 18.7°C Tarmac: dry 26.5°C Humidity : 69% Wind : 4.4 m/s SE Pressure: 985.5 bar Max Verstappen won his 28th F1 race at the 2022 Hungarian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P10 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the first.....check out full post »Full Article
Race Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Motorsport: Charles Leclerc cruelly robbed at Hungarian Grand Prix by Ferrari's tyre strategy blunder
New Zealand Herald
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, putting together a near-perfect race at the Hungaroring..
Sebastian Vettel helps Aston Martin mechanics rebuild car after Hungarian GP crash
Daily Star
Sebastian Vettel crashed during the final practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix, meaning a race against time for his..