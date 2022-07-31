Race Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Race Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix Track: Hungaroring circuit Weather: dry  18.7°C Tarmac: dry  26.5°C Humidity : 69% Wind : 4.4 m/s SE Pressure: 985.5 bar Max Verstappen won his 28th F1 race at the 2022 Hungarian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P10 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the first.....check out full post »

