England beats Germany in extra time to win 1st women's European Championship
Published
England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women's soccer title.Full Article
Published
England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women's soccer title.Full Article
England have claimed victory in the Women's European Championships this summer with a dramatic victory over Germany that went to..
Supporters at a fan zone in Sheffield celebrate England's win at the UEFA European Championship final against Germany. The winning..