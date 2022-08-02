Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has become a joint-owner of the Denver Broncos American football team, having held an interest in Chelsea FC earlier this yearFull Article
Lewis Hamilton confirmed as co-owner of NFL franchise Denver Broncos after Chelsea bid
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
With Denver Broncos stake, Formula One great Lewis Hamilton is latest athlete to become an owner
Hamilton joins a list of athletes that includes LeBron James, Serena Williams, Wayne Gretzky and Marshawn Lynch.
ESPN
NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — NFL owners will decide on Aug. 9 whether to approve the proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos..
SeattlePI.com