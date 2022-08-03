Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's hockey team thrash Canada 8-0 to go on top in Pool B CWG 2022: India beat Canada 8-0 to go on top in Pool B standings

The Indian men`s hockey team defeated Canada 8-0 in its third Pool B match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.Indian Men`s Hockey Team continued their unbeaten run at the games. Harmanpreet Singh (7`, 56`), and Akashdeep Singh (37`, 60`) scored a brace each, while Amit Rohidas (10`), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (20`), Gurjant Singh (27`), and Mandeep Singh (58`) scored one goal each. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Pool B table with 7 points in 3 games. The match started with Indian Men`s Hockey Team attacking down the left flank straightaway with Hardik Singh and Akashdeep Singh threatening Canada`s defence.