Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League has left Newcastle United fans fearful for their future when facing the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City this season.Full Article
Newcastle United fans share Nottingham Forest fear on Premier League return
Nottingham Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE reaction after tough start for Reds
Nottingham Post
All the news, action and reaction brought to you by our reporter Jake Bridgstock as the Reds were beaten in their Premier League..
Advertisement
More coverage
Former Nottingham Forest striker warns of ‘us and them’ split in camp after summer churn
Nottingham Post
Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Steve Cooper's new-look Reds get their Premier League season underway at..