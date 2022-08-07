Live build-up, action, analysis, and reaction from the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers' fourth full season as Leicester City manager begins at home to Brentford.Full Article
Leicester City vs Brentford live: Team news and match updates from Premier League opener
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City team news vs Brentford: Daniel Amartey starts as Danny Ward wins keeper battle
Leicester Mercury
How Leicester City line up for their first game of the new Premier League season as Brendan Rodgers works around two fresh injuries..
Advertisement
More coverage
Leicester City predicted line-up v Sevilla with final pre-season game to provide transfer clues
A closer look at four decisions that City manager Brendan Rodgers has to make for his team to face Sevilla this weekend in the..
Leicester Mercury