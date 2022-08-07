Latest Leicester City news from LeicesterLive brings you all the information on how to watch the Foxes' Premier League opener against Brentford on television today.Full Article
Leicester City vs Brentford live stream, TV channel and how to watch Premier League
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City vs Brentford live: Team news and match updates from Premier League opener
Leicester Mercury
Live build-up, action, analysis, and reaction from the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers' fourth full season as Leicester City..
Advertisement
More coverage
Leicester City squad numbers revealed with Patson Daka swap and goalkeeper hint
Leicester Mercury
Just the three new numbers for Leicester City players ahead of their Premier League season starting at the King Power Stadium on..