Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir Muir captures 1500m title
Scotland's Laura Muir wins the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a ruthless, remorseless run off the front of the pack.Full Article
The former Kinross High student produced a brilliant performance in Birmingham to take control of top spot
The Inverness-born runner sealed her second medal of the games, beating off Ciara Mageean for the 1500m gold.