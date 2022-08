Aug.12 - The identity of Valtteri Bottas' teammate at Alfa Romeo in 2023 appears to be down to a two-horse race. Frederic Vasseur is personally championing the Sauber team's own junior Theo Pourchaire, the 18-year-old fellow Frenchman who is a title contender in Formula 2 this year. Vasseur says Pourchaire will be making a Friday.....check out full post »