Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE updates as Steven Gerrard set for Tyrone Mings decision

Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE updates as Steven Gerrard set for Tyrone Mings decision

Tamworth Herald

Published

We’re live inside Villa Park for Aston Villa’s first home match of the season as Gerrard looks to bounce back in style against Frank Lampard's Everton in front of a full house.

Full Article