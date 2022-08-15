Aqib Talib's brother wanted in youth coach death
Published
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.Full Article
Published
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.Full Article
The shooting occurred after an argument broke out at the end of a youth football game in Texas, authorities..