Manchester United owners the Glazer family are reportedly open to selling a minority stake of the Red Devils and Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interestedFull Article
Sir Jim Ratcliffe back in for Man Utd after missing out on buying Chelsea
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'outlines mission' to buy Manchester United after failed Chelsea takeover
Football.london
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on Manchester United, just months after failing in his mission to buy Chelsea