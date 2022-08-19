Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has watch stolen before practice
Published
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practiceFull Article
Published
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practiceFull Article
Robert Lewandowski had his watch, worth around €70,000, stolen when he stopped for supporters on his way to Barcelona training on..