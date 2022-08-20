Aramco Team Series: Nelly Korda beats sister Jessica to win in Sotogrande

BBC Sport

Published

Nelly Korda produces a superb five-under-par 67 to leapfrog her sister Jessica and win the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, Spain.

