Aramco Team Series: Nelly Korda beats sister Jessica to win in Sotogrande
Nelly Korda produces a superb five-under-par 67 to leapfrog her sister Jessica and win the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, Spain.Full Article
American Jessica Korda will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande.
American Jessica Korda cards an 11-under-par 61 to equal the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour on day one of the Aramco Team..