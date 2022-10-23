The death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz was announced shortly before qualifying at the United States Grand Prix at Austin, with Max Verstappen setting the third fastest timeFull Article
Sombre Max Verstappen pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz after death of Red Bull owner
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BREAKING Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 as tributes pour in
Daily Star
The sad news of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz's death was confirmed ahead of Formula One's qualifying for the United..