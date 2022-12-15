Mercedes F1 Team signs up Mick Schumacher as reserve driver

Mercedes F1 Team signs up Mick Schumacher as reserve driver

F1-Fansite

Published

Dec.15 - The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is delighted to confirm that Mick Schumacher will join the Team in the role of Reserve Driver for 2023. Mick will play an important role in the ongoing development of the W14. He will conduct regular work in the simulator at Brackley throughout the year, as we fight.....check out full post »

Full Article