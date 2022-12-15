Dec.15 - The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is delighted to confirm that Mick Schumacher will join the Team in the role of Reserve Driver for 2023. Mick will play an important role in the ongoing development of the W14. He will conduct regular work in the simulator at Brackley throughout the year, as we fight.....check out full post »Full Article
Mercedes F1 Team signs up Mick Schumacher as reserve driver
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hamilton is not expecting to work closely with Schumacher
F1-Fansite
Dec.22 - Seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton isn't sure how closely he'll work with new Mercedes recruit Mick Schumacher in..
Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes F1 team as test driver
MotorAuthority
Advertisement
More coverage
Schumacher to be Mercedes reserve driver in 2023
BBC Sport
Mick Schumacher is to be the Mercedes reserve driver in 2023 after Haas replaced him for Nico Hulkenberg for next season.