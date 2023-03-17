Swiatek, Rybakina reach semifinals at Indian Wells



Top-ranked Iga Swiatek breezed past Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday. Swiatek, the defending champion, took a 4-0 lead…

