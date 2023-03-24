Watch live coverage and listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru commentary of Wales v Ireland in the opening game of the Women's Six Nations.Full Article
Watch: Women's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
14-woman France thrash Ireland
BBC Sport
Watch highlights as France cruise to a nine-try victory against Ireland despite a first-half red card for Annaelle Deshayes in the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Women's Six Nations: Caroline Boujard scores France's second try against Ireland
BBC Sport
Watch as France's Caroline Boujard demonstrates skill with the boot to score their second try against Ireland in the Women's Six..
-
Women's Six Nations: Wales' Sisilia Tuipulotu out 'to keep family proud'
BBC News
-
Women's Six Nations 2023: Greg McWilliams says Ireland can 'front up' to France
BBC Sport
-
Women's Six Nations: Ireland make five changes for France game after Wales loss
BBC News
-
Women's Six Nations 2023: Wales lock Gwen Crabb to miss rest of championship
BBC News