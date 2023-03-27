Quarterback Lamar Jackson has stunned the NFL world by telling the Baltimore Ravens he wants to be traded after the two sides failed to resolve a long-standing contract disputeFull Article
Former MVP Lamar Jackson stuns NFL fans by requesting trade from Baltimore Ravens
News of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's March 2 trade request shook the NFL Monday morning, as the 2019 MVP publicly aired his..