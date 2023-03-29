Indonesia stripped of men's U20 World Cup amid turmoil over Israeli participation
Published
Indonesia was stripped of hosting the men's under-20 World Cup on Wednesday amid political turmoil regarding Israel's participation.Full Article
Published
Indonesia was stripped of hosting the men's under-20 World Cup on Wednesday amid political turmoil regarding Israel's participation.Full Article
Around a hundred of Muslims in Indonesia protested the participation of the Israeli football squad in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup,..