Tampa Bay Rays' record-tying season-opening winning streak ends with loss to Blue Jays
Published
The Blue Jays won 6-3 Friday to end the Rays' 13-game winning streak, which had matched the MLB modern-era record for best start to a season.
Published
The Blue Jays won 6-3 Friday to end the Rays' 13-game winning streak, which had matched the MLB modern-era record for best start to a season.
ViewWe're a little over two weeks into the 2023 MLB season, and the Rays still haven't lost a single game.
In a historic..