Arsenal news as Mikel Arteta's side welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium for a huge match in the Premier League title race with Man City in FA Cup action this weekendFull Article
Arsenal vs Southampton TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, TV stream and goal updates
Football.london
football.london's live coverage of Arsenal vs Southampton as Premier League action continues at the Emirates Stadium
Advertisement
More coverage
Manchester City vs Leicester City TV channel, live stream, kick-off time and how to watch
Leicester Mercury
Man City are chasing Arsenal in their bid to win a third consecutive Premier League title; Leicester City and new manager Dean..