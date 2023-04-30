Sprint Results 2022 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Track: Baku street circuit Weather: dry 22°C Tarmac: dry 32°C Humidity: 65% Wind: 2 km/h SW Pressure: 1009 bar Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Sprint race today. The Red Bull driver won the first Sprint Race of the 2023 F1 season in Baku. Classification 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Sprint P No.....check out full post »