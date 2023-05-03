Randall Cobb joining Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets on one-year deal
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers' teammate for 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, is joining the New York Jets on a one-year deal.
The Jets are reuniting new quarterback Aaron Rodgers with one of his longtime receivers.
