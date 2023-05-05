West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet was not pictured in training on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United amid a sickness bug currently going through the West Ham squadFull Article
West Ham vs Man United injury latest as one player not pictured amid illness fears
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
David Moyes provides West Ham injury latest on seven players ahead of Man United fixture
West Ham United manager David Moyes has provided injury and illness updates on seven players ahead of the Hammers' Premier League..
Football.london