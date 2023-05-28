Granit Xhaka is expected to sign for Bayer Leverkusen in a £13million transfer from Arsenal this summer, and has dropped a hint about an exit on InstagramFull Article
Granit Xhaka drops major Arsenal exit hint ahead of Premier League clash against Wolves
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Every word Mikel Arteta said on Saka's contract, Tomiyasu's return and Xhaka's Arsenal future
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of Arsenal's Premier League final day clash with Wolves at the Emirates Stadium,..
Football.london