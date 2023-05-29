Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham is named the Bundesliga player of the season.Full Article
Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the season
BBC Sport
Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham is named the Bundesliga player of the season.
