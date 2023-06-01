French Open 2023 results: Casper Ruud through to third round
Published
Fourth seed Casper Ruud moves into the French Open third round with a four-set victory over Italy's Giulio Zeppieri.Full Article
Published
Fourth seed Casper Ruud moves into the French Open third round with a four-set victory over Italy's Giulio Zeppieri.Full Article
Fourth seed Casper Ruud came from behind to end Zhang Zhizhen's hopes of making Chinese tennis history at the French Open.
Fourth seed Casper Ruud moves into the French Open third round with a four-set victory over Italy's Giulio Zeppieri.