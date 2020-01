Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

· Netflix's "The Witcher" dethroned Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian."

· This week's new entry is Apple TV Plus' "Truth Be Told." And Netflix's "You" returns to the list.

