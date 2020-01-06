Global  

Watch SpaceX Launch 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit Tonight

Monday, 6 January 2020
Watch SpaceX Launch 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit TonightSpaceX is launching its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit tonight. (Photo Credit: SpaceX/ Twitter)

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation is expanding tonight: The company is sending its third group of 60 internet-beaming satellites into orbit and you can watch the takeoff online. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:19 p.m. ET […]

The post Watch SpaceX Launch 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit Tonight appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch

SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch 01:04

 Astronomers have called the Starlink fleet “ferociously bright” and “depressing” since they interfere with observations and are often mistaken for UFOs. But SpaceX is testing out a solution on its upcoming launch of another 60 satellites.

SpaceX Satellite Launch Lights Up LA Sky [Video]SpaceX Satellite Launch Lights Up LA Sky

SpaceX launched 60 new Starlink internet satellites into orbit Monday, Nov. 11 and the sight was seen across the country. Brittney Hopper reports.

SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini-Satellites For Global Internet [Video]SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini-Satellites For Global Internet

SpaceX has launched the second batch of mini-satellites that will become part of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage. Katie Johnston reports.

Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellation

Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of 60 internet-beaming satellites for its Starlink constellationTonight, SpaceX is set to launch its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, part of the company’s ongoing initiative to create a mega-constellation...
Watch SpaceX launch a new batch of Starlink satellites and become the largest private satellite operator

SpaceX is launching another set of Starlink satellites for its growing constellation, as it prepares to launch broadband internet services for customers on the...
