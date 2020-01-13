Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season

engadget Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
CBS clearly has a lot of confidence in Star Trek: Picard. The broadcaster has already renewed the sci-fi series for a second season, suggesting that it expects a hit when the show premieres on January 23rd. There's no mention of when that season will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name [Video]Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name. At the Golden Globes, the filmmaker said he knows the namesake of 'The Mandalorian' character. He wouldn't add anything else, saying spoilers will be left to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

'Manifest' Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama [Video]"Manifest" Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

"Manifest" follows the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Patrick Stewart Didn't Want To Reprise Captain Picard In A Post-Brexit World

Before Brexit, he was hopeful the European Union would have similarities to Star Trek's Federation of Planets. In Star Trek: Picard, producers created a very...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @Klimasense: 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/TlAFLX23Z1 1 minute ago

Baddowman69

l RT @engadget: 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/PWJjyXmvEZ https://t.co/RR8l81pHKJ 2 minutes ago

Klimasense

Klimasense 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/TlAFLX23Z1 2 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: #StarTrekPicard has already been renewed for a second season on CBS All Access https://t.co/bPkQJSF5sV https://t.co/Eksj6E4ter 3 minutes ago

NETCTO

NETCTO 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/KbPxIR0xzf https://t.co/N3PV6PBdvP 9 minutes ago

luis2010

Luis Valencia 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/0Azd1feMFJ 17 minutes ago

KevinBland

Kevin Bland 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/j7rnmmWWsS https://t.co/iVU35I6yKp 24 minutes ago

DutchCarrie

Dutch Carrie 'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season https://t.co/AEnUGy1LYx https://t.co/Jkjtn9DtzB 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.