A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

· Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for "The Square."

· Six years later, it's scored 24 nominations in 2020, more than any traditional movie studio.

· We've made a chart that shows how dramatically the number of Netflix's Oscar nominations has grown per year.

· Visit Business... · Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for "The Square."· Six years later, it's scored 24 nominations in 2020, more than any traditional movie studio.· We've made a chart that shows how dramatically the number of Netflix's Oscar nominations has grown per year.· Visit Business 👓 View full article

