A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm
Monday, 13 January 2020 () · Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for "The Square."
· Six years later, it's scored 24 nominations in 2020, more than any traditional movie studio.
· We've made a chart that shows how dramatically the number of Netflix's Oscar nominations has grown per year.
