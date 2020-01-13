Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm· Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for "The Square."
· Six years later, it's scored 24 nominations in 2020, more than any traditional movie studio.
· We've made a chart that shows how dramatically the number of Netflix's Oscar nominations has grown per year.
· Visit Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations 00:56

 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about [Video]The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

This year’s Academy Award nominees include: men

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:04Published

2020 Oscar Nominations: 'Joker' Leads With 11 Nods [Video]2020 Oscar Nominations: 'Joker' Leads With 11 Nods

'Joker' and Netflix are big winners.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix leads Oscar nominations with nods for 'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story'

Netflix Inc. edged out The Walt Disney Co. to claim the most Academy Awards nominations early Monday morning, marking the first time a streaming service has...
bizjournals

Netflix leads Oscar nominations with 24

Netflix Inc. edged out The Walt Disney Co. to claim the most Academy Awards nominations early Monday morning, marking the first time a streaming service has...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.