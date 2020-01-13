Global  

A private equity firm explains why it's spending $5 billion to acquire Veeam, a cloud software startup last valued at $1 billion

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
· Insight Managing Director Michael Triplett cited Veeam's rapid sales and customer growth as a major factor in the decision to invest, telling Business Insider that... 
· Insight Managing Director Michael Triplett cited Veeam's rapid sales and customer growth as a major factor in the decision to invest, telling Business Insider that...
