A private equity firm explains why it's spending $5 billion to acquire Veeam, a cloud software startup last valued at $1 billion

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Private equity and investment firm Insight Partners is set to acquire data-management startup Veeam Software for $5 billion, one of its largest deal to date.

· Insight Managing Director Michael Triplett cited Veeam's rapid sales and customer growth as a major factor in the decision to invest, telling Business Insider that... · Private equity and investment firm Insight Partners is set to acquire data-management startup Veeam Software for $5 billion, one of its largest deal to date.· Insight Managing Director Michael Triplett cited Veeam's rapid sales and customer growth as a major factor in the decision to invest, telling Business Insider that 👓 View full article

