SoftBank and Zume had letter of intent in December for a funding deal that never happened, leaving the pizza tech startup no choice but to cut hundreds of jobs and give up on robots
Monday, 13 January 2020 () · SoftBank's Vision Fund has been rocked by the implosion of star portfolio company WeWork and the reverberations in the venture capital industry.
· Among the casualties is Zume, the pizza-making robotics startup that had received funding from SoftBank in 2018.
· According to a memo reviewed by Business Insider, Zume was in...