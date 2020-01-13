SoftBank and Zume had letter of intent in December for a funding deal that never happened, leaving the pizza tech startup no choice but to cut hundreds of jobs and give up on robots Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· SoftBank's Vision Fund has been rocked by the implosion of star portfolio company WeWork and the reverberations in the venture capital industry.

· Among the casualties is Zume, the pizza-making robotics startup that had received funding from SoftBank in 2018.

According to a memo reviewed by Business Insider, Zume was in

