SoftBank and Zume had letter of intent in December for a funding deal that never happened, leaving the pizza tech startup no choice but to cut hundreds of jobs and give up on robots

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
SoftBank and Zume had letter of intent in December for a funding deal that never happened, leaving the pizza tech startup no choice but to cut hundreds of jobs and give up on robots· SoftBank's Vision Fund has been rocked by the implosion of star portfolio company WeWork and the reverberations in the venture capital industry.
· Among the casualties is Zume, the pizza-making robotics startup that had received funding from SoftBank in 2018.
· According to a memo reviewed by Business Insider, Zume was in...
