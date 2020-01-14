Global  

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political Ads

geek.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Mark Hamill in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (via StarWars.com)

Mark Hamill has quit Facebook over the company’s political ads policy. In a Sunday tweet, the Star Wars actor accused social network chief Mark Zuckerberg of valuing profit over “truthfulness.” “I know this […]

The post Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political Ads appeared first on Geek.com.
Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account 00:27

 Mark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy. Hamill took to Twitter to accuse Mark Zuckerberg of valuing profit over “truthfulness.” “I know this is a big ‘Who cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” Hamill...

Recent related news from verified sources

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has joined the list of high-profile celebrities who quit Facebook in protest against allowing political ads and spread of...
Sify

Mark Hamill deletes Facebook, criticizes its policy

The actor is protesting Mark Zuckerberg's policy allowing political ads that contain lies and propaganda to remain on the site.  Read more... More about...
Mashable

