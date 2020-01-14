Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political Ads
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Mark Hamill in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (via StarWars.com)
Mark Hamill has quit Facebook over the company’s political ads policy. In a Sunday tweet, the Star Wars actor accused social network chief Mark Zuckerberg of valuing profit over “truthfulness.” “I know this […]
The post Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political Ads appeared first on Geek.com.
Mark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy.
Hamill took to Twitter to accuse Mark Zuckerberg of valuing profit over “truthfulness.”
“I know this is a big ‘Who cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” Hamill...
Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for..
Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for..