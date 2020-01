Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Some Gen Z college grads say they won't work for tech companies like Facebook and Google because of recent scandals in big tech, The New York Times reported.

· Ivy League engineering grads once ranked Google, Amazon, and Facebook in their top 10 most desirable places to work, prompting finance firms to relax their office... · Some Gen Z college grads say they won't work for tech companies like Facebook and Google because of recent scandals in big tech, The New York Times reported.· Ivy League engineering grads once ranked Google, Amazon, and Facebook in their top 10 most desirable places to work, prompting finance firms to relax their office 👓 View full article