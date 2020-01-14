Global  

7 Billion-Year-Old Stardust is Oldest Material on Earth

geek.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
7 Billion-Year-Old Stardust is Oldest Material on EarthExample of a nebula and (inset) the presolar grains that have been discovered (via NASA/W. Sparks/R. Sahai/PA)

A meteorite that fell in Australia 50 years ago contains the oldest solid material ever found on Earth: stardust. The remnants of a celestial body that’s burnt up and died, cosmic dust eventually […]

The post 7 Billion-Year-Old Stardust is Oldest Material on Earth appeared first on Geek.com.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite

Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite 00:36

 The oldest solid material known to have ever fallen to Earth was found inside of a meteorite.

