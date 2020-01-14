7 Billion-Year-Old Stardust is Oldest Material on Earth

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun! The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:03Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stardust: Oldest material on earth found inside meteorite Stardust found to be as old as 7 billion years, and provides evidence about the way stars were formed in our galaxy.

Al Jazeera 12 hours ago



Meteorite contains 7-billion-year-old stardust, the oldest material on Earth A meteorite that fell 50 years ago in Australia contains stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago -- the oldest solid material ever found on Earth --...

FOXNews.com 17 hours ago





Tweets about this