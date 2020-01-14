Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies. Here's how advertisers' retargeting strategies could change.

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies. Here's how advertisers' retargeting strategies could change.· *Google is rolling out new privacy controls in its Chrome browser and plans to eliminate third-party cookies in the next two years, the company wrote in a blog post Jan. 14.*
· *The change will most likely make advertisers resort to less-targeted ads via first-party data or contextual targeting based on what people are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Direct Relationships Keep Cookies Alive: News Corp’s Guenther [Video]Direct Relationships Keep Cookies Alive: News Corp’s Guenther

Are rumors of cookies' death are greatly exaggerated? Over the last year, you could be forgiven for thinking that technology companies' moves to kerb the historic browser tracking technology would kill..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google says it will phase out web-tracking 'cookies'

Google says it will phase out web-tracking 'cookies'San Francisco (AFP) Jan 14, 2020 Google on Tuesday said is making progress in its quest to vanquish third-party "cookies" on its popular browser used to track...
Energy Daily Also reported by •WorldNewsThe AgeThe VergeTechCrunch9to5GoogleWebProNews

Google plans to nix third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022

Google plans to end support for third-party tracking cookies in Chrome within the next couple of years. In August, Google announced its open-source Privacy...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

S_Aziz_S

~S.Aziz RT @techinsider: Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies — here's what it means for advertisers' retargeting str… 23 minutes ago

iashleyrichards

Ashley Richardson #RT @techinsider: Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies — here's what it means for adv… https://t.co/JOiEFZpFA0 4 hours ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies. Here's how advertisers' retargeting strategies… https://t.co/OrVvAniNFN 4 hours ago

pargony

Dustin Myers @elonmusk When are you releasing Tesla's map app for our phones? Provides brand awareness, opportunity to serve ad… https://t.co/hQcc8KK0zV 6 hours ago

CraigRHorsley

Craig Horsley Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies. Here's how advertisers' retargeting strategies… https://t.co/d4A1JPitKQ 9 hours ago

MenaceSocietyUT

Classless Skip B.A. ☕️ I see some OH MY GAWD WHY IS GIULIANI REFERRING TO UKRAINE AS ‘THE UKRAINE’ tweets. I’m guessing some don’t know th… https://t.co/fRIZshnvPD 11 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender Google just set the date for when it will kill third-party cookies. Here's how advertisers' retargeting strategies… https://t.co/FyhoYQENrN 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.