NSA Discovers Critical Windows 10 CryptoAPI Vulnerability, Update Now

Fossbytes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Microsoft has rolled out the Patch Tuesday updates for January 2020. Among all the security fixes, there is one that exists for a spoofing vulnerability affecting the Windows CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll). Labeled as CVE-2020-0601, the vulnerability was discovered and reported to Microsoft by the NSA. It is present in the way the CryptoAPI performs the validation […]

The post NSA Discovers Critical Windows 10 CryptoAPI Vulnerability, Update Now appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued 02:17

 Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 [Video]NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on..

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft and NSA say a security bug affects millions of Windows 10 computers

Microsoft has released a security patch for a dangerous vulnerability affecting hundreds of millions of computers running Windows 10. The vulnerability is found...
NSA: Windows 10 flaw threatens the foundations on which the Internet operates

Earlier today we wrote about a major vulnerability affecting Windows 10 and Server 2016 which was uncovered by the NSA who duly reported it to Microsoft. At the...
