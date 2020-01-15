NSA Discovers Critical Windows 10 CryptoAPI Vulnerability, Update Now
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Microsoft has rolled out the Patch Tuesday updates for January 2020. Among all the security fixes, there is one that exists for a spoofing vulnerability affecting the Windows CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll). Labeled as CVE-2020-0601, the vulnerability was discovered and reported to Microsoft by the NSA. It is present in the way the CryptoAPI performs the validation […]
