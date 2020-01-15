Global  

Dear Spotify, add rabbits to your pet playlists

TechCrunch Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
I there’s one thing I know, it’s that music is the best thing our species has every created. If there are two things I know, it’s the music thing and also that that rabbits aren’t hamsters. Listen, Spotify, I get the whole pet playlists thing. A curated playlist based on your listening preferences and a […]
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music

Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music 00:59

 Does your dog like salsa and your cat like reggae? Spotify is creating playlists based on your pet’s personality. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Spotify Wants to Create Harmony For Music and Animal Fans With Pet Playlists

Spotify has come up with a puurfect playlist to share with your favorite animals.  From today, the music streaming giant unveils Pet Playlists,...
Billboard.com


